Five Reasons This Lions Team Isn’t ‘Same Old Lions’

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If you aren’t watching the Detroit Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, then I don’t know what you’re doing but it better be important. Like life or death important — because this could be one of the biggest moments in Lions history.

I have covered every Lions home game this season, watched every play at home good and bad, and I am here to give you five reasons this Lions team isn’t the “same old Lions.”

1. Eight come from behind wins this season. In the past, I could all but guarantee you they would have lost those game. Think about it. The “same old Lions” would have fumbled or thrown an interception to close out the game. Instead this team created turnovers at the end of games to hold off the opposition.

2. Matthew Stafford is a more mature QB than he has been in years past. You don’t see him forcing the ball to his receivers and he will dump it down to his check down option instead of throwing down the field into double coverage.

3. The Lions have won ball games on the road. In years past, this team would fold like a bad hand at blackjack but this season they have wins at Indianapolis, Minnesota and New Orleans.

4. After starting the season 1-3, the “same old Lions” would have finished the season 6-10 but no, not this team. This team rallied behind Jim Caldwell and went on to win 8 of 9. There is no way you can tell me that’s the “same old Lions.”

5. Last but not least: This is the second time in the last three years the Lions have actually made the playoffs. Say what you want about “backing into the playoffs,” but the team did enough early on in the season in order to lose the final three games and STILL make the playoffs!