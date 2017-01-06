Hops Not Vespers: Brewery To Open In 118-Year-Old Church

DEWITT, Mich. (AP) – A church that was built in 1899 will become a brewery.
The former Mount Hope Church in downtown DeWitt has been sold to Looking Glass Brewing says The Lansing State Journal. The property was purchased from DeWitt last month.
The brewery will have at least six beers on tap and serve food. There’s also a plan for an outdoor patio. It could open by August.
It’s not the first Michigan brewpub in an old church. Atwater Brewery serves food and beer at the former Grace United Church in Grosse Pointe Park, near Detroit.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)