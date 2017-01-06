Lansing Everett Marching Band Selected To Perform During Presidential Inauguration

LANSING (WWJ) – A high school marching band from Lansing has been invited to perform at the 58th Presidential Inauguration activities in Washington D.C. — but they need your help to get there.

Director Penny Filonczuk says the Everett Marching Band was recently chosen to participate in the Welcome Celebration Concert on the steps of Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19.

“We are very excited. The kids are super happy that they get to go to DC and be apart of the activities that are going on there,” Filonszuk told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “We had originally applied to be apart of the parade and we were quite surprised to get the call that we had been selected to be apart of this first ever welcoming concert.”

While the students are in Washington D.C., they will also take a walking tour of the national monuments, visiting Ford Theatre, watching the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, viewing the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights in the National Archives Building and touring the Smithsonian African American Museum.

The cost for each student to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience is approximately $650 (including overnight accommodation, transportation and some meals). The band will need to raise approximately $36,000 in addition to transportation fees to get the 47 band members and 8 chaperones to Washington D.C.

If you’d like to help get the band to the Capitol, donations can be made to the Lansing Everett Band Boosters and can be sent to Filonczuk at the high school, 3900 Stabler St., Lansing 48910. Supporters can also use PayPal to donate.