Man Charged With Open Murder After Woman’s Battered Body Found In Abandoned Parking Structure

January 6, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – A 46-year-old Detroit man is facing criminal charges after the body of his longtime girlfriend was found in an abandoned parking structure in Highland Park.

Durico Moses is expected to appear in 30th District Court Friday afternoon to be arraigned on one charge of open murder, which was brought four days after the body of 44-year-old Treashell Spears was discovered.

Prosecutors allege that Moses and Spears, who had a longtime on-and-off romantic relationship,  met to shop at a store on December 30. At some point, officials suspect an argument ensued during which Spears was beaten to death. Witnesses later saw blood on Moses, according to prosecutors.

Spears body was later discovered, on the afternoon of January 2, inside a two-story parking garage on Glendale Avenue near Hamilton Avenue in Highland Park. Police say “urban explorers” where checking out the abandoned structure when they came upon her body and called 911. Moses was taken into custody later that night.

Police initially had trouble identifying Spears and issued a description to the media, saying she appeared to be dressed as if she was going to or coming from a party — with furry lace-up boots, a gold belt, a pink shirt and pink pants.

Investigators say it appears Spears was beaten, but the medical examiner is still working to determine a cause and manner of death.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

 

