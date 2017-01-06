CBS62[1]
Man Posts Online Rant Over Unattended Vehicle Ticket Sparking Debate

January 6, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Facebook, roseville, ticket

By George Fox – @GeorgeJFox

On a cold morning in Roseville, Michigan Nick Taylor was picking up his girlfriend and her two-year-old son. He left his car running and instead of coming back to a warm vehicle he got a costly reminder.

Dropping off diapers and keeping the car warm for the toddler Taylor said, “I was there for maybe seven or eight minutes before I noticed the ticket.” The charge is unattended vehicle and the 39th district court in Roseville said it could cost $128.

“I encourage our officers to write this ticket,” said Roseville Police Chief James Berlin citing how car theft is public safety concern.

Taylor, a 24-year-old Best Buy employee, said he didn’t hear a knock during the time his car was running in the driveway.

A number of comments described officer’s work as a waste of resources for Roseville PD, but Chief Berlin explained the risk to the neighborhood from car thieves.

The note section of the ticket describes the circumstance, “Vehicle parked in drive … with keys in ignition motor running. No one around.”

(used with permission)

(used with permission)

“All it takes is someone to hop in this car and take off. Then there’s a chase often at a high rate of speed and all that could have been prevented,” said Cheif Berlin adding how a remote starter includes safeguards against theft.

When he discovered the ticket he was angry and took to Facebook to scold Roseville Police Department for what he thought was a waste of resources. Now it’s been shared thousands of times stirring debate about the use of police time and the risks to the community.

Taylor posted a photo of the ticket with a stinging comment toward the officer involved. “Let’s all take a moment to thank officer dips**t K. Keary for wasting the taxpayer’s money and giving me a ticket for warming up my car in my own damn driveway.”

He regrets personally slamming officer Keary. Taylor explains, “I was upset. I appreciate what they do, but don’t they have better things to do?”

Even though it’s easy to change what he wrote on Facebook, he doesn’t want to because it’s getting so much attention — most of it positive. Taylor said lawyers have offered to represent him after seeing the trending post.

“No history whatsoever” said Taylor about any past run-ins with Roseville PD.

Also a DJ on the weekends, Taylor is starting school at Northwestern Tech for HVAC.

Taylor plans on fighting the ticket.

