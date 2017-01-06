CBS62[1]
Missing In Detroit: 15-Year-Old Girl Disappeared A Week Ago

January 6, 2017 10:49 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who disappeared a week ago.

Police say Trinity Wilson has been missing since Friday, Dec. 30, and was last seen in the area of 8 Mile Road and Dequindre, just east of I-75 on the city’s east side.

Wilson is described as 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat with “MIAMI” printed in red letters, a black coat, black pants, and 3/4 length black boots. She is described as being in good mental and good physical condition.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 313-596-1140.

