Police: 3 People In Custody After Kidnapping Attempt Connected To Counterfeit Money, Drug Deal

January 6, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Detroit crime, kidnapping

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say three people are in custody in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

It happened Thursday night – when three people pulled up to a building on the city east side, and abducted a man — believed to be the friend of someone who bought drugs from one of the suspects with counterfeit money.

Police say the suspects demanded a ransom from the victim’s family, and on their way to pick it up Friday morning — a special police enforcement unit made a traffic stop and arrested them.

“They did recover a weapon — several weapons — so it’s a very active investigation,” says Police Chief James Craig.

“I know that they tactically approached this thing in a very safe way – so as not to endanger the lives of others, it was methodical, it was done correctly, and they were taken into custody without incident,” said Craig. “We are talking about a situation that could have turned violent very quickly.”

The victim was rescued and is okay.

