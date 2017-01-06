Red Cross Issues Emergency Call For Blood, Platelet Donations In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save lives.

The Red Cross says hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” spokesperson Todd Kulman said in a statement. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

How to help:

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Macomb County

• Armada

1/17 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., St Mary Mystical Rose Catholic Church, 24040 Armada Ridge Road

• Chesterfield Township

1/13 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department, 33991 23 Mile Road

1/19 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 49655 Jefferson

• Clinton Township

1/18 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church, 41300 Romeo Plank

• Fraser

1/11 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 16339 14 Mile Road

• Harrison Township

1/20 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. Hubert Catholic Church Hall, 38775 Prentiss

• Macomb

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture, 45300 Hayes

1/19 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture, 45300 Hayes

• Mount Clemens

1/10 — 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Mt Clemens Library, 150 Cass Avenue

• New Baltimore

1/22 — 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St. Mary Queen of Creation Center, 50931 Maria Street

• Romeo

1/11 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 231 North Main Street

1/11 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Masonic Temple, 231 North Main Street

• Saint Clair Shores

1/15 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack

• Shelby Township

1/16 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. Thomas Community Presbyterian, 55355 Mound Road

1/16 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 6580 24 Mile Road

1/20 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Beacon Tree Elementary, 55885 Schoenherr

• Sterling Heights

1/12 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Heritage Church, 44625 Schoenherr Road

1/14 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Sterling Heights Lions Club, 12828 Canal

1/15 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Holy Martyrs Chaldean Catholic Church, 43700 Merill Road

1/20 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Henry Ford Medical Center – Lakeside, 14500 Hall Rd

1/22 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., St. Jane Frances de Chantal, 38750 Ryan Road

• Warren

1/6 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/7 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/9 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/10 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/11 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/12 — 9 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., St. Louise Catholic Church, 2500 Twelve Mile Road

1/16 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/17 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/18 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warren Blood Donation Center, 13260 East 11 Mile Rd.

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture, 4400 East 14 Mile Road

1/20 — 2:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m., Peck Elementary School, 11300 Engleman

Oakland County

• Auburn Hills

1/11 — 9 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Oakland Community College, 2900 Featherstone Road

1/12 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., City of Auburn Hills, 1827 North Squirrel

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture – Auburn Hills, 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd.

• Berkley

1/11 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Berkley High School, 2325 Caltapa

• Birmingham

1/16 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 East Fourteen Mile Road

• Bloomfield

1/6 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/7 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/9 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/10 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/14 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/17 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/20 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

1/21 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Bloomfield Blood Donation Center, 4190 Telegraph Rd.

• Clarkston

1/17 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., American Legion Post 63, 8047 Ortonville Road

1/18 — 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston

• Farmington Hills

1/7 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

1/8 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., St. Fabians Catholic Church, 32200 West Twelve Mile Road

1/9 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

1/12 — 8 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Activities Center, 28600 West Eleven Mile Road

1/14 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

1/16 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

1/19 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

1/21 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Farmington Hills Blood Donation Center, 31150 Haggerty Rd.

• Lake Orion

1/19 — 1:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 East Flint Street

• Milford

1/22 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., St Mary Our Lady of the Snows, 1851 E Commerce Road

• Oxford

1/6 — 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Trail

• Pontiac

1/16 — 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Newman Ame Church, 233 Bagley

• Rochester

1/6 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Rochester, 6377 Orion Rd

1/10 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Turning Point Ministries, 900 W University Dr Suite E

1/10 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1315 Pine

• Rochester Hills

1/9 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 1550 Walton Blvd

1/11 — 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m., Oakland University Student Event Center Building, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

1/12 — 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m., Oakland University Student Event Center Building, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

1/13 — 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m., Oakland University Student Event Center Building, Oakland Center, 312 Meadowbrook Road

• Royal Oak

1/6 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., M3 Investment Services, 990 North Main Street

1/18 — 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet, 2000 E. 12 Mile Rd.

• Southfield

1/9 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Southfield Public Library, 26300 Evergreen

1/10 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Redico – One Towne Square, One Towne Square, Suite 180

• Troy

1/10 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Altair Engineering, 1820 East Big Beaver Road

1/16 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Athens High School, 4333 John R. Road

1/17 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., PNC Bank, 755 West Big Beaver Road

1/17 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R.

1/17 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Woodland Elementary School, 6465 Livernois

• Waterford Township

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture, 4945 Dixie Highway

1/19 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture, 4945 Dixie Highway

• White Lake

1/17 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Woodside Bible Church, 9000 Highland Road

• Wixom

1/21 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 48380 Pontiac Trail

Wayne County

• Canton Township

1/8 — 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road

1/8 — 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., St. John Neumann Catholic Church – Power Reds, 44800 Warren Road

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., Gardner White Furniture, 39453 Ford Road

• Dearborn

1/15 — 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Divine Child High School, 1001 Silvery Lane North

• Detroit

1/10 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Detroit Receiving Hospital, 4201 St. Antoine

1/10 — 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., East English Village Prepatory Academy, 17200 Southampton

1/14 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North American International Auto Show, Cobo Conference and Exhibition Center, 1 Washington Blvd

1/15 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North American International Auto Show, Cobo Conference and Exhibition Center, 1 Washington Blvd

1/16 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North American International Auto Show, Cobo Conference and Exhibition Center, 1 Washington Blvd

1/21 — 2 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., North American International Auto Show, Cobo Conference and Exhibition Center, 1 Washington Blvd

• Garden City

1/10 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Merriman Rd Baptist Church, 2055 Merriman Rd

• Grosse Ile

1/12 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Grosse Ile High School, 7800 Grays Drive

• Grosse Pointe Park

1/13 — 1:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier

• Grosse Pointe Woods

1/18 — 2:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m., Mason Elementary School, 1640 Vernier

• Harper Woods

1/20 — 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Harper Woods High School, 20225 Beaconsfield

• Livonia

1/6 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

1/7 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

1/9 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

1/12 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

1/16 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

1/19 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

1/20 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Livonia Blood Donation Center, 36650 5 Mile Rd.

• Northville

1/12 — 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Northville, 200 East Main Street

1/22 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Social Hall, 133 Orchard Drive

• Plymouth

1/11 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Starkweather Academy, 39750 Joy Street

1/11 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Plymouth Township Hall, 9955 N.Haggerty

1/15 — 7:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 Haggerty Road

1/17 — 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Plymouth City Hall, 201 South Main Street

• Riverview

1/6 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/7 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/9 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/11 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/14 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/18 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/20 — 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

1/21 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Riverview Blood Donation Center, 14031 Pennsylvania Rd.

• Taylor

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., Gardner White, Taylor, 7680 S. Telegraph

• Wyandotte

1/6 — 7:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle Avenue

Washtenaw County

• Ann Arbor

1/7 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

1/10 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

1/12 — 6:30 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., University of Michigan Hospital Towsley Center, Towsley Center Lobby, 1500 East Medical Center Drive

1/14 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

1/16 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., U of M College of Pharmacy, 428 Church St.

1/17 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

1/19 — 12:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

1/20 — 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Washtenaw County Admin Building, 200 N. Main St.

1/21 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Ann Arbor Blood Donation Center, 4624 Packard Rd

• Dexter

1/9 — 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Andrews Church, 7610 Ann Arbor Road

• Ypsilanti

1/11 — 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Lincoln High School, 7425 Willis Road

1/18 — 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., EMU Marshall Hall, 305 Marshall Hall

1/19 — 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., EMU Marshall Hall, 305 Marshall Hall

Saint Clair County

• East China

1/9 — 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., River District Hospital, 4100 River Road

• Yale

1/16 — 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 310 N. Main St.