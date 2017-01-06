Reiff, Swanson Questionable Versus Seahawks

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
The Lions have been using a patchwork offensive line of late, but there’s a chance two key cogs will return for Saturday’s playoff game in Seattle.
Center Travis Swanson and right tackle Riley Reiff are both listed as questionable, along with linebacker DeAndre Levy and wide receiver Andre Roberts. Swanson missed the last four games of the season with a concussion while Reiff sat out the season finale with a hip injury.
Both Levy (knee) and Roberts (shoulder) played last week and can be expected to play on Saturday.
As for Swanson and Reiff, the picture is a little less clear. They both practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, although the same could be said of Swanson last week before he sat out his fourth straight game. Given the Lions’ evasiveness regarding injured players, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not Swanson and/or Reiff suit up versus Seattle.
If Swanson can’t go, he’ll be replaced once again by rookie Graham Glasgow. If Reiff is held out, he’ll likely be spelled by Cornelius Lucas. Corey Robinson, who took Reiff’s place last week, was injured in the game and is out for the season.
The Lions signed offensive lineman Garrett Reynolds earlier this week as insurance.