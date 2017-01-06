Watch Kendall Jenner Get A Snake Tattoo On Her Butt [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

I will be the first one to tell you that getting a tattoo is something that won’t go away. I’ll tell you a quick little story about the one and only tattoo I have.

When I was 20 (2003), I decided to be a bad ass and get a tattoo on the back of my arm because I saw Randy Moss had his initials on the back of his arm so I thought it would be really cool if I did the same thing. Little did I know that tattoos are actually painful and I have a very low tolerance for pain.

While getting three simple letters on the back of my left arm, I blacked out. When I finally came back to my senses, my friend was laughing hysterically while I was sweating profusely, I had told the tattoo artist to stop what he was doing, I was good. Long story short, I never finished the tat and it looks ridiculous.

Which now brings me to model Kendall Jenner who stars in a video for V Magazine. In the video, she and her model friends are getting tattoos and Jenner is getting one on her butt. I don’t believe this is a real tattoo but more like a henna tat.

Regardless if it is real or not – I can’t imagine how much this would actually hurt.