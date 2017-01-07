Authorities: Snowmobile Driver Killed In Mid-Michigan Race

MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) – Authorities say a snowmobiler has been killed during a mid-Michigan race after falling and being struck by two other vehicles.
Sheriff’s officials say 30-year-old Billy-Joe Travis was competing in a race Friday evening at the Isabella County Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant when he lost control on a turn. His vehicle overturned and Travis was hit by the racers.
Travis, a Hillman resident, was wearing a helmet. Medical officials were at the race and told authorities he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse when they examined him.
About a dozen snowmobiles were on the track at the time of the accident.
