Benefit Hockey Match Pits Veterans Against Detroit Police

FRASER (WWJ) – A benefit hockey match in Fraser on Saturday will raise money for fallen Detroit police officers.
The ‘Honor the Blue Line Memorial Hockey’ event honors Detroit Police Sgt. Kenneth Steil, 46, who died five days after being shot during a Sept. 12 manhunt; Detroit Police Officer Myron Jarrett, 40, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver during an Oct. 28 traffic stop; and Wayne State University Police K9 Officer Collin Rose, 29 who was shot and killed while on duty Nov. 22.
Silent auctions, games, raffles, and special presentations by the Michigan Warriors are all on tap — as well as the headline hockey match-up between The Warriors, a nonprofit team made up of disabled Michigan veterans, and the Detroit Police team.
“It’s very family oriented,” Josh Krajewski, President and CEO of the non-profit Michigan Warriors hockey program, told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “We have kids games out there, we set up a net on the concourse for kids to shoot pucks at, we’re going to have a silent auction out there, chuck a puck, so we’re doing everything we can to raise money for these families and tare care of the community that takes care of us.”
The event begins at 4 p.m. at Fraser HockeyLand (34400 Utica Rd., Fraser). Admission is just $5 each, but attendees are encouraged to donate more, if they can.
“Unfortunately, there have been multiple officers that have died in the line of duty who left behind families,” said Krajewski. “We are trying to raise as much as possible — roughly we’re probably looking at $3,000 or $4,000.”
For information, go to michiganwarriorshockey.com/honortheblueline.