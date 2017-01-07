CBS62[1]
CBS LIVE STREAM: FOLLOW ON FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT MASS SHOOTING    

Best Present Ever! Flint Woman Wins $105,000 Lotto Jackpot Days Before 90th Birthday

January 7, 2017 3:16 PM

FLINT (WWJ) – A Flint woman started her 90th birthday celebration a couple days early by winning a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 number drawn on Dec. 30 – 01-06-21-22-23 – to win the big prize. She bought her winning ticket at the Country Corner Market, located at 7007 North Clio Road in Mount Morris.

“It was a great early gift, and a great way to start the New Year,” the woman said. “I’ve played every Tuesday and Friday for as long as I can remember and to finally win is really something.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Thursday to claim her prize. She plans to save her winnings for a rainy day.

“I’m feeling lucky. I’ll be back later this year to claim the Powerball jackpot,” the player said with a smile as she left the lottery office.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

