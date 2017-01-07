CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Did Seahawks WR Get Away With Facemask Penalty On TD Catch? [VIDEO]

January 7, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

The Detroit Lions entered Saturday night’s playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks with many, many things going against them.

A three-game losing streak, no wins against playoff teams this year, Matthew Stafford’s injured finger, two offensive linemen missing and having to face Seattle’s dreaded 12th Man.

But — per usual — the Lions had to deal with the referees as well.

Seattle marched down the field midway through the second quarter and scored a touchdown on a fourth down play on the goal line. Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson made a phenomenal catch in the back of the endzone while absorbing some contact from Lions safety Tavon Wilson.

However, it looked like Richardson may have gotten away with a grab of Wilson’s facemask in the process.

Wilson was ultimately called for a pass interference penalty and the Seahawks would go up 7-0.

Do you think the call was right, or should it have been a penalty on Richardson? Let us know in the comment section below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia