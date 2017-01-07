Did Seahawks WR Get Away With Facemask Penalty On TD Catch? [VIDEO]

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins
The Detroit Lions entered Saturday night’s playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks with many, many things going against them.
A three-game losing streak, no wins against playoff teams this year, Matthew Stafford’s injured finger, two offensive linemen missing and having to face Seattle’s dreaded 12th Man.
But — per usual — the Lions had to deal with the referees as well.
Seattle marched down the field midway through the second quarter and scored a touchdown on a fourth down play on the goal line. Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson made a phenomenal catch in the back of the endzone while absorbing some contact from Lions safety Tavon Wilson.
However, it looked like Richardson may have gotten away with a grab of Wilson’s facemask in the process.
Wilson was ultimately called for a pass interference penalty and the Seahawks would go up 7-0.
Do you think the call was right, or should it have been a penalty on Richardson? Let us know in the comment section below.