Flint Accepting Applications For Lead Abatement Jobs

January 7, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Flint water crisis

FLINT (AP) — Workers are being sought for lead abatement jobs in Flint.

The city says it is accepting applications on behalf of the state Tuesday at the Hispanic Technology and Community Center and Berston Field House.

A training session must be completed and an exam will be given for state certification. Testing will be held Jan. 23, Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Those certified will interviewed for lead abatement worker and supervisor positions with local contractors.

Flint was under state financial management when it switched in 2014 from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River. The river water wasn’t treated to control corrosion and lead leached from pipes and old fixtures in some homes.

 

