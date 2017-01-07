Kalamazoo Woman Dies After Fire In Senior Apartment Building

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Michigan say one person has been killed after a fire broke out in a senior apartment complex.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say the woman was rescued early Saturday from a seventh-floor balcony of the nine-story Crosstown Parkway Senior Community Apartments building. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Fire officials say the blaze was contained to the seventh-floor unit, where they saw heavy smoke and fire.
Police say displaced residents have been taken to the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo.
