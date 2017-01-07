CBS LIVE STREAM: FOLLOW ON FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT MASS SHOOTING    

Man Sitting In Car On Detroit’s East Side Shot Dead

January 7, 2017 12:15 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities in Detroit are hunting a killer after a man was shot dead while sitting in a car on the city’s east side.

The incident happened Friday night on Pelkey Street. The 24-year-old victim was sitting in his 1999 Ford Escort, which was parked in front of a home, when a man walked up to the driver’s side window and began firing.

The victim tried to drive away from the scene, but died from his injuries. The suspect fled on foot immediately after the shooting.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, remains at large and is to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black sweat pants. He was armed with a chrome-colored handgun.

At this point, police haven’t yet said if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia