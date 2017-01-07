Man Sitting In Car On Detroit’s East Side Shot Dead

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities in Detroit are hunting a killer after a man was shot dead while sitting in a car on the city’s east side.
The incident happened Friday night on Pelkey Street. The 24-year-old victim was sitting in his 1999 Ford Escort, which was parked in front of a home, when a man walked up to the driver’s side window and began firing.
The victim tried to drive away from the scene, but died from his injuries. The suspect fled on foot immediately after the shooting.
The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, remains at large and is to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black sweat pants. He was armed with a chrome-colored handgun.
At this point, police haven’t yet said if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.