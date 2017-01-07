Man To Stand Trial In Woman’s Slaying On College Campus

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – A judge has ordered a man to stand trial in circuit court in the slaying of a 34-year-old woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus in western Michigan.
Marcus Bivins’ preliminary hearing was held Thursday. The 19-year-old Bivins is charged with first-degree murder.
Jeanne Huntoon of Muskegon was beaten and stabbed to death in April. Her body was found near bushes at the school.
A witness reported seeing a man dragging what appeared to be a body near a main building and parking ramp. Authorities have called the attack a random assault.
