Police: Woman, 60, Robbed At Gunpoint, Punched In Face On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for two persons of interest in an armed robbery and assault that took place on the city’s west side on Tuesday.
A 60-year-old woman was walking to work on the 13300 block of Lyndon on January 3 when an armed suspect approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.
The victim complied just before three other suspects approached, demanded more items, grabbed her by the neck, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.
The Detroit Police Department has identified two persons of interest who may have information about this crime — Marquise Goodman, 17, and Lathyas Sutton, 17. Both are described by police as black males.
Anyone with information about this crime or the persons of interest described by police is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.