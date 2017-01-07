CBS62[1]
Sharp-Shooting Maryland Holds Off Michigan, 77-70    

Sharp-Shooting Maryland Holds Off Michigan, 77-70

January 7, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Michigan Basketball

NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 15 points, and Maryland’s freshmen kept their poise in the second half, holding off Michigan for a 77-70 victory Saturday.

The Terrapins (14-2, 2-1 Big Ten) led by 11 in the first half, but Michigan (11-5, 1-2) had the deficit down to one early in the second. Every time the Wolverines were on the verge of moving ahead, however, Maryland had an answer. The Terps went 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

It was 71-68 when Jackson fought his way inside for a basket with 48 seconds left. Michigan’s Derrick Walton Jr. drove for a layup — capping a streak of eight straight made field goals by the Wolverines — but Anthony Cowan calmly made two free throws at the other end, and Maryland held on.

With three freshman starters — Jackson, Cowan and Kevin Huerter — the Terrapins executed impressively throughout the second half. They made their final five shots from the field while Michigan was trying to rally.

Jared Nickens made every shot he took for Maryland, going 4 for 4 — all from 3-point range.

Moritz Wagner led Michigan with 17 points. Damonte Dodd scored 15 points for Maryland, and Melo Trimble added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps won’t shoot 67 percent from 3-point range every night, but this was certainly an impressive showing on the road. Maryland never looked remotely rattled, even though the game was close for most of the second half.

Michigan: The Wolverines came back from a double-digit deficit to beat Penn State earlier in the week, but another poor first half caught up with them. Walton had only five points and one assist.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terps host Indiana on Tuesday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines are at Illinois on Wednesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

___

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

