Snyder To Visit Macomb County On Sunday

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) — Michigan Governor Rick Snyder plans to visit Macomb County on Sunday as questions about the financial plan for repairing a sinkhole in Fraser still remain.

Snyder declared a state of emergency for all of Macomb County on Friday in wake of the sinkhole that displaced several dozen residents in Fraser and continues to affect hundreds of thousands of others.

“The terrible situation in Fraser has displaced families and caused a burden to those living in the area,” Snyder said in a statement on Friday. “The state is committed to using all of its resources and working with local partners to ensure this community recovers and residents return to a sense of normalcy. I’d like to thank emergency responders and the many others who have been working hard to address this situation.”

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel wrote a letter to Snyder saying that the sinkhole, which opened up last month along 15 Mile near Hayes Rd., could cause more damage and impact public health and the safety of nearby communities.

Over 500,000 residents and their properties could be impacted if the ground shifts from this sinkhole. A water conservation order remains in effect for much of the county now.

With repairs estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars, Hackel said local resources are not enough to cope with the situation, so state and federal aid are needed.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said they now believe they have a handle on the situation — and officials do not believe at this time that the ground is still sinking.

“I don’t think any more homes will be impacted if we’re successful in stopping the migration of the hole,” Miller said, speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950. “So what we’re doing there — and as I said we’re having pretty good success with that, fingers crossed — but we’re actually putting in grout if you will, pillars of grout in various places and this stabilizes the soil to make sure that it doesn’t continue to erode.”