University Of Michigan Settles Lawsuit Over Firing For $375,000

January 7, 2017 6:12 AM

ANN ARBOR (AP) – An administrator who said she was illegally fired after raising questions about racial profiling at University of Michigan hospitals settled her lawsuit for $375,000.

The deal between the university and Dr. Carmen Green was made before a Dec. 5 trial. The university didn’t disclose the amount at the time, but The Associated Press obtained a copy of the check Friday.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says resolving the case was the “best solution.”

Green was ousted as head of the Office for Health Equity and Inclusion. In court documents, the university said she had leadership problems. But Green said she was removed for other reasons.

She reported that security was being called more often to deal with blacks, who were grieving or emotional, than whites. She called it discrimination. Green still is a professor at U-M.

