4 Suspects Arrested After Woman, 60, Robbed At Gunpoint, Punched In Face

January 8, 2017 2:13 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) — Police say they have four people in custody in connection with an armed robbery and assault that took place on Detroit’s west side on Tuesday.

The Detroit Police Department says it located two persons of interest — Marquise Goodman, 17, and Lathyas Sutton, 17 — and two additional suspects who are believed to have played a roll in the crime.

A 60-year-old woman was walking to work on the 13300 block of Lyndon on January 3 when an armed suspect approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.

The victim complied just before three other suspects approached, demanded more items, grabbed her by the neck, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.

