Lions Officially Get No. 21 Pick In NFL Draft

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions started their offseason earlier than they would’ve liked thanks to a 26-6 blowout loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Now, general manager Bob Quinn will get to work on his second offseason with the franchise that looks to build on two playoff appearances in three seasons. Thanks to the Wild Card round loss, the Lions will get the No. 21 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27.

Here’s a look at mock drafts from around the web and what the Lions might do with that selection:

Lions select Florida CB Quincy Wilson

“The cornerbacks start coming off the board quickly, and the Lions grab a good one. Although Gators teammate Teez Tabor has the higher name value, scouts appear a little more roundly impressed with Wilson’s length, strength, fluid hips and confidence. The Lions’ No. 2 CB spot was a problem most of the season, and a Wilson-Darius Slay combo would be a nice upgrade.”

Lions select Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham

“Cunningham is a tremendous run defender with the physical makeup to hone his coverage skills beyond what they are now. Foster may be the clear No. 1 LB in this class, but Cunningham is just as solidly in that No. 2 slot. The Lions’ linebackers are better when DeAndre Levy’s out there, but can they count on him to stay healthy? Without him, that’s a woeful unit.”

Lions select Michigan State DT Malik McDowell

“GM Bob Quinn needs to add some defensive talent and he knows it. McDowell didn’t have a great year in East Lansing, but that’s in part because he has been hampered by several injuries. But he has the tools (not to mention the 6′ 6″, 276-pound frame) to wreck havoc.”

Lions select Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

“The Lions inconsistent pass defense has been a glaring weakness all season with depth issues at cornerback. Lattimore has dealt with injuries over his career, but when healthy in 2016, he showed all the tools to be an impact NFL starter.”

Lions select Tennessee DT Derek Barnett

“Defensive end Ziggy Ansah’s production fell off dramatically in 2016 and the Lions must find a way to get to the quarterback. Barnett was, at times, totally dominant at Tennessee and he could easily move into the top 15. If he’s available at No. 21, the Lions should run the draft card to the podium.”

Lions select Michigan DE Taco Charlton

“Only emerging as a full-time starter for Michigan this season, Charlton has developed into the country’s better edge rushing prospects, boasting exciting initial quickness and bend given his 6-5, 272 pound frame.”