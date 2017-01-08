CBS62[1]
Mother, Daughter Team Up For Special Donation

January 8, 2017 8:43 AM By Chrystal Knight
Filed Under: Children With Hair Loss

DETROIT (WWJ) – A local girl and her mother give a very personal donation to kids going through cancer treatment.

Grace is only seven-years-old but already she’s understanding the importance of giving reports WWJ’s Chrystal Knight.

hair 1a e1483764875146 Mother, Daughter Team Up For Special Donation

Before cut!

“It made me feel great because I wanted to help children,” she says.

hair 2a Mother, Daughter Team Up For Special Donation

After cut!

At Grace’s request, she and her mom donated nine inches of their hair to children dealing with hair loss due to medical conditions.

Regina Villemure found The Children with Hair Loss after an experience with her niece dealing with leukemia, “my niece never did have hair to wear during that time and I never wanted to see another child go through that.”

Villemure says the organization is in need of these contributions:

  • Hair donations: all hair types, including grey and processed hair, and they only require 8″.
  • Monetary donations: each hair piece costs at least $1,000 but the recipients are not charged anything (unlike some organizations).

One Society Salon in Northville helped out with the hair cuts and plans to partner with the organization.

“No matter how little you are or how big you are — you can always help someone else,” says Grace.

Find out more about the organization [here].

