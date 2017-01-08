Southfield To Hold ‘Peace Walk’ Celebrating MLK’s Birthday

SOUTHFIELD (AP) — An annual event celebrating the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held next week in Southfield, north of Detroit.
The Peace Walk is planned for Jan. 16 at Hope United Methodist Church. A program will follow at the Southfield Pavilion in the city’s municipal complex.
The event is hosted by the city of Southfield and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Task Force. Mayor Ken Siver and task force founder Barbara Talley are expected to speak during the program.
Rabbi Yoni Dahen of Congregation Shaarey Zedek will say a prayer for peace.
Southfield’s first Peace Walk was held in 1986 to commemorate the national observance of King’s birthday.
