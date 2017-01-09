Charges Against Grandmother Dropped In Fatal Shooting Of Teen

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Charges against a grandmother in the death of a teen have been dropped.
Lise Cox, 58, was facing several charges — involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and felony firearm — after a teen boy was shot and killed with a gun she had in her house on December 12.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Cox kept a handgun underneath a dresser in her bedroom and was aware that her grandsons knew where the gun was. Emarje “EJ” Watkins, 13, was shot and killed as he and three other teens, including Cox’s grandson, were playing with the gun.
The prosecutor’s office will determine whether the case will be appealed.
Watkins and the other teens were out of school that day because of a snow day. Watkins was shot in the back at Cox’s home in the 4300 block of Tireman, near I-96 on the city’s west side.
Cox’s 13-year-old grandson — who was allegedly holding the gun when it went off — was charged as a juvenile and will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on January 30.
He is charged with manslaughter – death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
