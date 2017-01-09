CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Charges Against Grandmother Dropped In Fatal Shooting Of Teen

January 9, 2017 4:45 PM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Charges against a grandmother in the death of a teen have been dropped.

Lise Cox, 58, was facing several charges — involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and felony firearm — after a teen boy was shot and killed with a gun she had in her house on December 12.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Cox kept a handgun underneath a dresser in her bedroom and was aware that her grandsons knew where the gun was. Emarje “EJ” Watkins, 13, was shot and killed as he and three other teens, including Cox’s grandson, were playing with the gun.

The prosecutor’s office will determine whether the case will be appealed.

Watkins and the other teens were out of school that day because of a snow day. Watkins was shot in the back at Cox’s home in the 4300 block of Tireman, near I-96 on the city’s west side.

Cox’s 13-year-old grandson — who was allegedly holding the gun when it went off — was charged as a juvenile and will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on January 30.

He is charged with manslaughter – death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.

 

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia