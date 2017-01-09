Chevrolet Bolt Named Top Car Of The Year At 2017 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year revealed as the North American International Auto Show’s press preview days kick into high gear.
The announcements made Monday morning at Detroit’s Cobo Center.
The Chevrolet Bolt announced as the Car of the Year, the Honda Ridgeline named Truck of the Year, while getting the nod in a brand new category for Utility is the Chrysler Pacifica.
This year’s car finalists: Chevrolet Bolt, Genesis G90 and Volvo S90. Truck finalists were the Ford F-series Super Duty, Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Titan.
Utility finalists: Chrysler Pacifica, Jaguar F-Pace and Mazda CX-9. It’s the first year people-haulers get their own category.
Last year’s winners were the Honda Civic and Volvo XC90.
About 60 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.
Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, in their 24th year.
