Man Wanted In Theft From Roseville Radio Shack [PHOTO]

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for tips in the search for a young thief.
A suspect, seen in a surveillance photo released to the media on Monday, is wanted for a crime that took place Friday, Nov. 18 at a Radio Shack in Roseville.
Police said the young man stole two display cell phones valued at around $1,420. Several other area stores have had similar incidents where phones were stolen, according to investigators. It’s unclear at this time if this same suspect could be connected to additional cases.
He’s described as a black male in his teens or early 20s, with dyed red hair.
A $1,000 is being offered by CrimeStoppers for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
Anyone may recognize this suspect is urged not to try to apprehend him, but to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
As always, all tips and awards through Crime Stoppers are 100 percent anonymous.