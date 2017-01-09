CBS62[1]
Michigan Sheriff Puts Self Behind Bars To Learn About Jail Experience

January 9, 2017 12:10 PM

MASON, Mich. (WWJ) – A new Michigan sheriff has locked himself up to learn more about how his county jail works.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth and Undersheriff Andrew Bouck checked themselves into the Ingham County Jail in Mason at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office says the two were booked into the jail, given jumpsuits and are currently lodged at the facility. They’re planning to stay there until around 9 a.m. Tuesday; and, until that time, they’re expected to be treated like other jail inmates — with no special privileges.

In a media release out Monday, Wriggelsworth said the experience will provide a great snapshot of housing conditions, jail rules and regulations, and the overall incarceration experience.

“Coming from outside the Sheriff’s Office, it is important to get an immediate feel for the magnitude of the jail operation, deputy responsibilities, and all that comes with this career. Meals, lockdowns, quiet hours, education, medical and cell checks just to name a few,” Wriggelsworth said.

“I could study ICSO rules and regulations, the inmate handbook, and spend countless hours monitoring jail posts for the next couple months to learn our corrections operation and what is expected from a deputy each and every day,” the statement continues. “We have started doing these things already, but in the interim I wanted to immerse myself and Undersheriff Bouck in the system. This will give us some great exposure into this side of our organization.

“I am not sure if this has ever been done in the country, and some people will question the move, and maybe our sanity. I am comfortable this is a good and safe thing for us to experience to make us and the Sheriff’s Office better in the future.”

Wriggelsworth added that, due to being locked up, he would not be available for comment about his experience until Tuesday morning.

