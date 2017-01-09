Nicole Curtis Of ‘Rehab Addict’ Breastfeeds Live On Facebook

(CBS Detroit) Adam Helfman had a special guest on his weekly radio show “Hire It Done,” which is syndicated on 97.1 the Ticket.
Viewers who latched onto the latest installment got, shall we say, an eye full.
Nicole Curtis, the powerhouse behind HGTV’s “Rehab Addict,” stopped by as a special guest to talk about her recent projects in metro Detroit.
While she talked on the show, which is carried live on video on 97.1 The Ticket’s Facebook page, Curtis casually breast fed her 18-month old son.
Curtis knew she was live on video and laughed about it later, saying “It’s just a boob!”