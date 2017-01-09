CBS62[1]
North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky Declares For NFL Draft

January 9, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Mitch Trubisky says he’s leaving North Carolina early to enter the NFL draft.

Trubisky announced his decision Monday in a story posted to The Players Tribune, saying it was “the most difficult decision of my life.”

In his only season as the Tar Heels’ starter, the junior ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a school-record 3,748 yards passing while completing a league-best 68 percent of his passes and setting a program record by throwing for 30 touchdowns. He has been projected as a possible first-round pick.

The Tar Heels will lose their starting quarterback, their top three rushers and five of their top six receivers from 2016. Junior running back Elijah Hood also entered the draft pool last week.

___

