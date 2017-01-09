Paris Police: 16 Arrested Over Kardashian West Jewelry Heist

January 9, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian West, Paris Robbery

PARIS (AP) – Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.
