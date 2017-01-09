Roseville Robber Grabs Starbucks Tip Jar, Leaves Wallet Behind

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An alleged robber in Roseville has been identified after leaving his wallet behind at the scene.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says the man grabbed a tip jar from the counter at Starbucks coffee shop, on Gratiot Ave. at Masonic Sunday evening, and then fled.

A customer chased after him, caught up, was able to tackle him to the ground and wrestle the tip jar away. Police said the Good Samaritan then let the suspect go instead of risking more fighting.

“But after he took off he looked down and there was a wallet there on the ground and the wallet belonged to our thief,” Berlin said.

Lucky for investigators, the wallet had “numerous forms of identification” inside. “And as a result of that we were able to prove his ID,” the chief said.

The suspect — described as white male around 40 years old, wearing a blue puffy coat with red sleeves — is known to frequent the area, Berlin said. His name was not immediately released.

Berlin said, Monday afternoon, they were in process of obtaining a warrant and that they “believe he will be arrested shortly.” He said they’re also working to determine if the suspect was involved in other crimes in the area.

The expected charge in this case is larceny in a building, a four-year felony.