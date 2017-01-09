CBS62[1]
Snowmobiler Killed In Crash On Brighton Area Lake

January 9, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Brighton, fatal crash

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – A 48 year-old Brighton resident was killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

Michigan State Police, EMS and a Brighton Fire rescue crew team responded to the scene, shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, at Woodland Lake in Livingston County.

Witnesses, who’d called 911, told police a snowmobile traveling at a high rate of speed had struck the Woodland Shore Drive Bridge as it traveled south on the frozen lake and the driver appeared to be seriously injured.

EMS attempted life saving efforts without success. The snowmobile driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name, age or gender.

Police said it’s not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.

