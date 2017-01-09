UFC’s Arianny Celeste Continues To Stun On Instagram [PHOTO/VIDEOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
In my humble opinion, the UFC is losing a lot of steam in 2017. Think about it for a moment, can you name five UFC fighters? It’s not what it once was, but one constant has always been ring girl Arianny Celeste.
Celeste could be a top model with any company, but has been loyal to the UFC. Speaking of her loyalty she is also very loyal to her 2.5 million Instagram followers.
Maxim.com had an interesting tweet Monday afternoon, which said, “UFC’s Arianny Celeste thongs out before UFC 207.”
That got me to thinking about what she has been up to on social media … and she really wants her followers to know what she is up to.
I'm down to my very last 2 boxes of calendars! Get yours before they are gone at Www.ariannyceleste.com ❤️Should I order more ? Leave a comment below and lmk! 😘📸 @badboi Solo tengo dos cajas de calendarios! Obtener el suyo antes de que se van por siempre! Www.ariannyceleste.com ¿Debo ordenar más? Deja un comentario y diga me si o no! Un beso grande! 👄 – – – – – #cave #tan #girl #facebook #bikini #fitness #selfie #babe #latinasdoitbetter #ootd #picoftheday #real #puertorico #latina #instapic #popular #hashtag #lol #glutes
Press ▶️▶️▶️I don't make resolutions,but every year I have a goals and I never give up on them! 2016 was great for me, in work , love, finances, and personal growth. I learned a lot about myself and will continue to, with the help of like minded people that surround me with positivity and love. I know a lot of you think 2016 was bad, and for most it was, but you have the opportunity to be the change you want to see! Go get them, push harder, make sacrifices, get knocked down and get back up! I'm Wishing you a very positive and happy new year filled with opportunity and prosperity! Remember Health is Wealth! Keep it healthy and sexy! Happy new year! ❤️😘💎🎉🎊 📽by @josevaldezphoto 💄 @taniamariamua 👙 @bella_ana__ @diannadolce 💇🏻 @missmadrid Song: The Weekend
You can catch the 31-year-old model at just about every big UFC event!