UFC’s Arianny Celeste Continues To Stun On Instagram [PHOTO/VIDEOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

In my humble opinion, the UFC is losing a lot of steam in 2017. Think about it for a moment, can you name five UFC fighters? It’s not what it once was, but one constant has always been ring girl Arianny Celeste.

Celeste could be a top model with any company, but has been loyal to the UFC. Speaking of her loyalty she is also very loyal to her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Maxim.com had an interesting tweet Monday afternoon, which said, “UFC’s Arianny Celeste thongs out before UFC 207.”

That got me to thinking about what she has been up to on social media … and she really wants her followers to know what she is up to.

Hola Papi💋🎀#fbf A photo posted by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Attract what you expect, reflect what you desire, become what you respect, and mirror what you admire. 📸 @ohrangutang A photo posted by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Shine so bright they can't help but see you…💎🎉🦄#ootd #nye #style #latinasdoitbetter #2017 #classy A photo posted by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

You can catch the 31-year-old model at just about every big UFC event!