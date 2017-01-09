US Supreme Court Urged To Look At Saginaw Court Camera Ban

January 9, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: US Supreme Court

SAGINAW (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to intervene in the case of a man who wants to use a video recorder at Saginaw County courts.

Robert McKay asked the Supreme Court on Monday to declare there’s a First Amendment right to record what happens in courts. Saginaw County prohibits electronic devices unless approval is granted by local judges. There can be exceptions for news media.

John Bursch, an attorney for McKay, says there are no guidelines on how permission could be granted to the general public. He argues that the ban is unconstitutional.

Bursch says recording judges, police and others in court should be no different than recording other public officials in public places.

The Supreme Court doesn’t have to take McKay’s case.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

