WATCH: Haloti Ngata Hosts Teenager Battling Cancer

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Off the field, Haloti Ngata is often praised for his quiet generosity. A Utah teenager by the name of Cameron Forte got to experience it firsthand.
Amid a nine-month long battle with cancer, including 19 rounds of chemo, 20 blood transfusions and six surgeries, Forte had the opportunity to fly to Detroit, attend the Lions’ game versus the Jaguars and eat dinner afterward with Ngata himself.
Before Forte returned home, where he would soon complete his cancer treatment, he was presented with a team football adorned with signatures from the players and an inscription that read, “We’re All Fighting For Forte.”
His cancer is now in remission.
Forte’s trip to Detroit was made possible by the Haloti Ngata Family Foundation.
Said Forte’s father of Ngata, “I’ve never met a person that had so much love and so much caring. He’s just a gentle giant. He’s a behemoth of a guy, he’s huge and his heart’s just as big.”
Check out the video below for more.
Just last week, Jim Caldwell spoke of Ngata’s impact beyond the game of football.
“He does so many things even behind the scenes that no one catches a glimpse of because he’s a very, very humble individual, as well as a great family man,” Caldwell said.
“He’s a real generous guy.”