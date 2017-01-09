CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

WATCH: Haloti Ngata Hosts Teenager Battling Cancer

January 9, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Haloti Ngata, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Off the field, Haloti Ngata is often praised for his quiet generosity. A Utah teenager by the name of Cameron Forte got to experience it firsthand.

Amid a nine-month long battle with cancer, including 19 rounds of chemo, 20 blood transfusions and six surgeries, Forte had the opportunity to fly to Detroit, attend the Lions’ game versus the Jaguars and eat dinner afterward with Ngata himself.

Before Forte returned home, where he would soon complete his cancer treatment, he was presented with a team football adorned with signatures from the players and an inscription that read, “We’re All Fighting For Forte.”

His cancer is now in remission.

Forte’s trip to Detroit was made possible by the Haloti Ngata Family Foundation.

Said Forte’s father of Ngata, “I’ve never met a person that had so much love and so much caring. He’s just a gentle giant. He’s a behemoth of a guy, he’s huge and his heart’s just as big.”

Check out the video below for more.

Just last week, Jim Caldwell spoke of Ngata’s impact beyond the game of football.

“He does so many things even behind the scenes that no one catches a glimpse of because he’s a very, very humble individual, as well as a great family man,” Caldwell said.

“He’s a real generous guy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia