Winter Weather Advisory: Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Coming Tonight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroiters should be prepared to get hit by a serious winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Oakland, Macomb, Wayne, Livingston, Lapeer and St. Clair counties from 11 p.m. Monday through Tuesday mid-morning/early afternoon.

The National Weather Service says three to six inches of snow are in the forecast with the most snow falling in the northern suburbs and Thumb region. Lower amounts are expected downriver and to the Ohio border.

The heaviest snow is expected between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., creating hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.

As temperatures warm up a bit Tuesday morning, forecasters say the snow will transition to rain — with a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet possible in between.

“Things are going to be a little slick here for the morning commute; you’ll need a little extra time,” said WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers. “It could go over briefly to some ice, but I don’t think that’ll last long or amount to much at all before just going to rain.”

Bowers said strong, southerly winds gusting 40 miles per hour will bring milder air to Southeast Michigan later in the day.

“We climb all the way to 40 degrees, so what’s snowy for the morning rush is just going to be wet by the afternoon commuter,” he said.

The snow will likely melt at things continue to heat up into the week. AccuWeather says temperatures will be up around 44 degrees Wednesday before a balmy high above 50 forecasted for Thursday.

