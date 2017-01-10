18 Females Sue Gymnastics Doctor, MSU Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University.

The 90-page lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar was filed Tuesday in federal court in western Michigan. It also names Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. Nassar was affiliated with the group.

View a copy of the lawsuit: **Note: Some content regarding the alleged sexual abuse is graphic in nature**



Rachael Denhollander of Kentucky says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Nassar in 2000 when she was 15. WWJ Newsradio 950 and The Associated Press usually do not name alleged victims of sexual abuse, but Denhollander is speaking publicly about the lawsuit.

At a news conferenceTuesday, Denhollander talked about what she called “the deliberate indifference” of MSU and USAG had to these events, allegedly “allowing his sexual abuse of women and children to continue unabated for decades.”

Attorney Stephen Drew, who represents Nassar’s former patients, said he hopes the lawsuit will help to bring about change.

“(We) intend that this litigation also act as a mechanism to achieve institutional changes and non-monetary concessions so acts of sexual abuse will never, ever happen again to the non-athletes and student,” Drew said.

Nassar now faces at least five lawsuits. Through lawyers, he’s denied the allegations. He’s also charged with possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home.

Nassar is in jail without bond.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.