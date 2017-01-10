SNOW HITS METRO DETROIT: School Closings | Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar | Weather Alerts

7 Kids Removed From Home Following Drug Raid; Unknown If Foray Netted Narcotics

January 10, 2017 11:26 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Seven children are removed from a home in southwest Detroit following a drug raid.

Detroit police say the children, ranging in age from nine months to nine years, were found in the home when the Detroit narcotics unit hit the home on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say due to the poor living condition, all seven children were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police took the 29-year-old father into custody on felon in possession for felony firearm charges and recovered two weapons from the home.

The mother was also in the home. An investigation is ongoing with the child abuse unit.

It is unknown if drugs were found in the home.

