Aly Raisman And Simone Biles Make Their SI Swimsuit Issue Debut [VIDEO]

January 10, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Aly Raisman, Simone Biles

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

This past summer, everyone knew the names Aly Raisman and Simone Biles as the two American gymnasts excelled at the Olympics. Raisman, 22, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and Biles, 19, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, are now members of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue club.

The two took time from their busy schedules to shoot at three different places in Houston.

According to People.com:

The special issue will be celebrated at the first-ever ‘VIBES’ by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Houston Feb. 17 and 18. The two-day culture, music and food fest will feature performances by Diplo and Miguel, and food curated by famous Houston chef Chris Shepherd. Models of the SI Swimsuit class of 2017 will be in attendance.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will be on newsstands in February so keep your eyes open.

