Attorney Begins Petition To Repeal Law That Allows Warren Mayor To Seek Re-Election

WARREN (WWJ) – An attorney has started a petition drive to overturn a law that allowed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts to seek and win re-election last year.

Mike Greiner accuses Fouts of a “sneaky move,” pushing through a ballot issue during the August primary, when Greiner says he knew very few people would be voting. The new law pushes term limits in office from 12 to 20 years.

He says Fouts has “thwarted the will of the residents so we want to make sure that residents have their say.

“I think that his recent comments that have been reported on widely, about the disabled, are just outrageous and have people all over Warren embarrassed,” says Greiner. “And that’s largely what I’ve heard, we’ve also seen the fact that his administration has dramatically increased taxes in Warren.”

Greiner wants the issue put to the vote again in a general election in 2018.

Mayor Fouts says Greiner is just out for revenge after police raid what he calls his illegal marijuana growing operation.

“The bottom-line is he was selling marijuana illegally out of his law office, he doesn’t have a medical marijuana growing and selling license and police were alerted that he was not selling marijuana for medical marijuana purposes. He did retaliate and sue the police,” said Fouts when asked about the petition.