Authorities: 5 Hurt, Dozens Displaced After Apartment Fire Near EMU

January 10, 2017 5:13 AM

YPSILANTI (AP) – Authorities say five people were hurt and dozens of residents are displaced following an apartment building fire near the Eastern Michigan University campus.

The Ypsilanti Fire Department says the fire was reported early Tuesday at the apartment complex and at least two people had smoke inhalation and burns.

WDIV-TV reports firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment and the attic of the building. WXYZ-TV reports 35 to 40 residents were displaced by the fire, which affected all of the building’s units. The American Red Cross responded to assist.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

