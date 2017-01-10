Best Restaurants In Detroit For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Lori Melton Sharing a romantic dinner out on Valentine’s Day is a great way to spend some quality time with your sweetheart. If you’re looking for fine cuisine, spectacular views and exceptional ambiance, Detroit has plenty of wonderful options. Our picks for the best restaurants in the Motor City to spend Valentine’s Day offer all of the above and will also undoubtedly create an experience you and your loved one will treasure.

Coach Insignia

100 Renaissance Center

Detroit, MI 48243

(313) 567-2622

www.coachinsigniadetroit.com 100 Renaissance CenterDetroit, MI 48243(313) 567-2622 Located at the top of the Detroit Marriott at the world-renowned Renaissance Center, nothing is more romantic than sharing dinner for two vaulted 700 feet in the air at Coach Insignia. The breathtaking view overlooks Canada, the river and the twinkling Detroit Skyline. Culinary specialties include “By Land, By Sea, By Air” which features a 7-ounce grilled filet, grilled lobster tail, 16-oz. Prime Ribeye, Pumpkin Pie Risotto, crab-stuffed Indian Brook Trout and a large vegetarian menu. Signature sides include Lobster Mac & Cheese Gratin and Roasted Fingerling Potatoes. Dining room dress code is business or country club casual. Making early reservations is highly recommended.

The Rattlesnake Club

300 River Place Drive

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 567-4400

www.rattlesnakedetroit.com 300 River Place DriveDetroit, MI 48207(313) 567-4400 Nestled just steps from the restored RiverWalk, The Rattlesnake Club offers sweeping views of the Detroit River, Downtown lights and Windsor, Canada. Menu ingredients are locally-grown and seasonally-sourced. The Rattlesnake serves Prime Certified Angus Beef and a variety of inventive steak and seafood options, as well as several scrumptious appetizers, small plates and shareables. Signature desserts include Cider Mill Donut Bread Pudding, White Chocolate Ravioli and Gingerbread Crème Brulee’. Bar offerings include an extensive acclaimed wine list, Michigan-made craft beers and artisan liquors. Making early Valentine’s Day reservations is recommended.

Giovanni’s Ristorante

330 S. Oakwood Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48217

(313) 841-0122

www.giovannisristorante.com 330 S. Oakwood Blvd.Detroit, MI 48217(313) 841-0122 Giovanni’s Ristorante is a critically-acclaimed rustic Italian eatery that has been in the Cannarsa family for decades. Along with the delectable authentic, homemade Italian pasta and sauces, Giovanni’s is also known as a fine-dining establishment for celebrities passing through Detroit – including Frank Sinatra, George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Celine Dion and “American Idol” crew Ryan Seacrest, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. These famous folks have dined in one of the various private dining rooms in the restaurant which boast fun names like the Godfather Room, the Speakeasy, Wine Room and more. Walk-ins are accepted but reservations are recommended. Related: Best Scallops in Detroit

London Chop House

155 W. Congress

Detroit, MI

(313) 962-0277

www.thelondonchophouse.com 155 W. CongressDetroit, MI(313) 962-0277 Originally established in 1938, Detroit’s London Chop House became world-renowned for its aged steaks, chops and fresh seafood. Once featured in “Great Restaurants of America,” the restaurant reopened on Valentine’s Day 2012 after a 21-year close. The acclaimed revamped menu is supported by ‘60s-style décor that pays homage to this local treasure at the height of its glory days. The solid oak bar and cozy red booths create an intimate dining experience. Signature steaks include a massive 32-ounce USDA Porterhouse, a 35-day dray aged 14-ounce Ribeye, and a 16-ounce Painted Hills New York Strip. Seafood specialties include Lump Crabcake appetizer, King Crab Legs, Whole Lobster and Blackened Faroe Island Salmon. London Chop House features live entertainment and a cigar lounge below. Reservations are recommended.