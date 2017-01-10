SNOW HITS METRO DETROIT: School Closings | Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar | Weather Alerts

Body Found After Fire At Detroit Gas Station

January 10, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Body Found, detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a blaze at a gas station and auto repair shop on Detroit’s northeast side.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday along East McNichols near Dequindre, just east of I-75.

Police say the body of an unidentified man was found inside the building, but other circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

Arson investigators are currently trying to determine a cause of the fire.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia