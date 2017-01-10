Body Found After Fire At Detroit Gas Station

DETROIT (WWJ) – Firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a blaze at a gas station and auto repair shop on Detroit’s northeast side.
The incident unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday along East McNichols near Dequindre, just east of I-75.
Police say the body of an unidentified man was found inside the building, but other circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.
Arson investigators are currently trying to determine a cause of the fire.
