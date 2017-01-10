Dozens Of Schools Close After Overnight Snowfall In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of kids across metro Detroit are waking up to snow on the ground — and no school.
Dozens of schools are closed Tuesday after several inches of snow fell overnight, including all public schools in Lapeer and St. Clair counties.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for all of southeast Michigan. Forecasters say we could see an additional two to four inches of snow, along with sleet and freezing rain, throughout the day Tuesday.
A High Wind Watch also remains in effect through Tuesday night for all of southeast Michigan. Forecasters say powerful winds will develop behind a cold front, with sustained winds of 30 MPH and gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH. The strongest winds are expected between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Tuesday — Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning. Then mainly rain for the afternoon; Becoming partly cloudy overnight. High 42F. Low 28F.
Wednesday — Overcast with periods of rain overnight. High 44F. Low 39F.
Thursday — Periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. High around 40F. Low 23F.
Friday — Partly cloudy. High 24F. Low 18F.
Saturday — Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 29F. Low 22F.
