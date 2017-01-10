High Wind Watch: Gusts Up To 60 MPH Could Knock Out Power

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hold on to your hats! It’s going to be a windy day in Metro Detroit.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch, in effect through late Tuesday night for all of southeast Michigan. Forecasters say powerful winds will increase during the afternoon hours, with sustained winds of at least 40 MPH and gusts up to 60 MPH.
Winds of such magnitude can cause trees or large limbs to fall, loose objects to blow around, power outages and driving difficulties, especially in high-profile vehicles.
The strongest winds are expected between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. Forecasters say the potential for wind gusts of 55 to 60 MPH will be possible during this time frame, especially if it’s raining.
A Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say snow will transition to a wintry mix before turning into rain in the afternoon.
Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Tuesday — Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning. Then mainly rain for the afternoon; Becoming partly cloudy overnight. High 42F. Low 28F.
Wednesday — Overcast with periods of rain overnight. High 44F. Low 39F.
Thursday — Periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. High around 40F. Low 23F.
Friday — Partly cloudy. High 24F. Low 18F.
Saturday — Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 29F. Low 22F.
