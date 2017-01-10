Michigan Basketball Terrifies Walk-On, Then Surprises Him With Scholarship [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

For Andrew Dakich, fear turned quickly into cheer.

One moment, he was mulling what he may have done wrong to warrant an impromptu visit from two campus policemen. The next, he was accepting a full scholarship for the second semester of his senior year as his teammates whooped and clapped and hugged him in celebration.

Dakich, a walk-on point guard for the University of Michigan, was nothing if not stunned.

Today's 〽🏀 meeting was full of suspense 😲, surprise 😳 & happiness 😃… especially for @daycheck3 See what @JohnBeilein had up his sleeve: pic.twitter.com/bKSJAlzFG3 — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2017

For Michigan coach John Beilein, the scholarship was a way to reward Dakich for his commitment to the team.

Dakich had requested to redshirt each of the past two seasons, but put his personal plans aside when injuries to other players forced him into action. He appeared in 13 games in 2014-15 and 24 in 2015-16, rarely playing more than ten minutes in a single contest.

“He’s really done a great job for us over time,” Beilein said, via MLive.com. “All-in to burn the redshirt.”

Dakich finally cashed in his redshirt this season, with the hopes of transferring and earning a scholarship – and more playing time – at a lower-profile program next year. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2015, 2016) is set to graduate from the School of Kinesiology this spring and will eligible to play for another school at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Per MLive.com, Dakich’s scholarship this semester will be worth about $30,000.

Dakich’s father, Dan, played four years at Indiana from 1982-1985 and is currently a college basketball analyst for ESPN. He wore No. 11 for the Hoosiers, the same number his son wears today.