Red Wings To Transform Doors Of Joe Louis Arena With Images Of Memorable Moments From The Joe’s History

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that the fan entry doors at the East and West Entrances of Joe Louis Arena will be wrapped with commemorative graphics representing the most memorable moments in the 38-year history of The Joe. The installation process is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:00 a.m.
In conjunction with the “Farewell Season at The Joe,” the door graphics will date back to the opening of Joe Louis Arena and span to present day highlights. Memorable moments from both the Red Wings and Olympia Entertainment concerts and events hosted at The Joe will be displayed on the fan entry doors.
The door graphics will remain at the East and West fan entry doors for the duration of the 2016-17 season, in addition to the “Farewell Season at The Joe” stair wraps which were installed prior to the start of the campaign. Fans are encouraged to take photos of the door graphics and stair wraps at any time using the hashtag #Farewell2TheJoe.